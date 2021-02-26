U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.