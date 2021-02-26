U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.45.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
