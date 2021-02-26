UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Up 1.3%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $552.73 and last traded at $546.51. 1,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $539.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $577.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBGX. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.