UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of BURBY stock remained flat at $$26.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,351. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.31. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

