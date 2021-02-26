Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) to Issue $0.08 — Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE UGP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,846. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

