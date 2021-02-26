UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNCRY shares. BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.