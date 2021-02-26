UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY opened at $5.27 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.