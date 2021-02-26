Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,498 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.4% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Union Pacific worth $540,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after purchasing an additional 146,686 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,475,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,392,000 after buying an additional 89,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.41. The company had a trading volume of 87,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.99. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.