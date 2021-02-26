Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

UNPRF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. Uniper has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

