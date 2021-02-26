Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

UHT opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $872.67 million, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.