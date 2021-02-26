Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 104.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.67 million, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.57.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

