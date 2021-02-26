Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.31 and last traded at $125.33. Approximately 1,061,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 605,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.92.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.23 and its 200 day moving average is $123.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,781,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

