Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 601,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,237. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

