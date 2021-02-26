Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.75-3.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 601,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,237. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.08.
About Universal Insurance
