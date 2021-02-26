UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Raised to $38.60 at Citigroup

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.04% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TIGR stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 336,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,228,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.57 and a beta of 2.18. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.