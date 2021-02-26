Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 4.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $75.00. The company traded as high as $55.15 and last traded at $53.88. 2,747,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,392,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -216.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

