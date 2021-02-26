Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.42 and traded as high as C$5.25. Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) shares last traded at C$5.13, with a volume of 461,508 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$692.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.42.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Uranium Participation Corporation bought 35,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,986.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 616,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,710,174.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 375,656 shares of company stock worth $1,619,907.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

