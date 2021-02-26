US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.20% of US Ecology worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 111.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 21.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.