US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. US Ecology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.88 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.88 EPS.

US Ecology stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 270,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

