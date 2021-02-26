USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 52.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 52.4% against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $988,444.92 and approximately $154.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,407.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.24 or 0.01040424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00386340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016314 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003702 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars.

