USDX (USDX) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006677 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006062 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

