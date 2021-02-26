Utrust Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Utrust has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $155.76 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

