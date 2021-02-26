Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $2,727,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 267,318 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 225,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 147,201 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 233,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,851,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

