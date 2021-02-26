Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Valero Energy stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 87,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,604.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

