Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 104,191 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of Skyworks Solutions worth $100,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 133,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,382,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,340. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

