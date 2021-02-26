Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 240,068 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Kellogg worth $99,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,408. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

