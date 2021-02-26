Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,308 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.81% of Polaris worth $47,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,897,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5,900.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 214,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.55. 3,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

