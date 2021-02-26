Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 63,966 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $78,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.