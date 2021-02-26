Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,963 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.13% of Activision Blizzard worth $94,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 104,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.