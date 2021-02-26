Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $51,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after purchasing an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 861,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.96.

NYSE VEEV traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.42. 15,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,808. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.32. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

