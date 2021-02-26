Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Yum! Brands worth $112,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,042. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.97. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

