Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 143,547 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $40,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,790,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,253. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

