Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 155,935 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,262.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,935 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 52,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.18. 425,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,097,750. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $738.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.34.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.37.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total value of $17,091,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock valued at $380,778,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

