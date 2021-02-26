Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 320,653 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of Altria Group worth $103,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

