Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 53,818 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.22% of Baker Hughes worth $47,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,146,000 after buying an additional 924,225 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after buying an additional 1,603,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after buying an additional 504,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 132,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,476. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

