Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $51,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 55,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $6.54 on Friday, reaching $274.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,808. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

