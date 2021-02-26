Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009,581 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110,168 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.57% of Halliburton worth $94,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Halliburton by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,611 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,751,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,008,000 after acquiring an additional 126,121 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 788,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 240,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,696,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

