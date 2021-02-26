Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.52% of MAG Silver worth $87,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 81,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

