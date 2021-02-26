Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.60% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $48,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 691,895 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after buying an additional 635,393 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 775,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares during the period.
MBT stock remained flat at $$8.35 during trading on Friday. 51,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,948. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.
