Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3,573.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 265,820 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $58,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,614. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.