Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 517,617 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.37% of ON Semiconductor worth $50,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 165,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,794. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

