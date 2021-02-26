Van ECK Associates Corp Has $45.78 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.42% of Universal Display worth $45,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.83. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

