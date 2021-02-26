Van ECK Associates Corp Has $47.54 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.81% of Polaris worth $47,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,276.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PII traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

