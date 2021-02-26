Van ECK Associates Corp Has $47.97 Million Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176,251 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 6.05% of Endeavour Silver worth $47,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $663,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

EXK traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. 195,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,843. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $923.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

