Van ECK Associates Corp Has $58.44 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.24% of Cerner worth $58,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cerner by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cerner by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. 23,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,494. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.