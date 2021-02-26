Van ECK Associates Corp Has $77.61 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,423 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 150,043 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Electronic Arts worth $77,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $135.76. 20,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

