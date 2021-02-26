Van ECK Associates Corp Has $79.48 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.33% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $79,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,203,000 after purchasing an additional 107,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.75 and its 200-day moving average is $180.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

