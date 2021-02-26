Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176,251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 6.05% of Endeavour Silver worth $47,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 195,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,843. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $923.20 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.55.
Endeavour Silver Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR).
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.