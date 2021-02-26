Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176,251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 6.05% of Endeavour Silver worth $47,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 195,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,843. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $923.20 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.