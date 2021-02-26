Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,792 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.25% of General Dynamics worth $104,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.46. 8,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.