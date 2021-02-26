Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12,471.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343,192 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.15% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $57,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,702 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,022,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

NYSE BK traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $42.15. 77,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

