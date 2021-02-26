Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.42% of Universal Display worth $45,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5,857.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLED stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.35. 5,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,742. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

