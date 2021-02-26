Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 51,473 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,473 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $113,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.29. 53,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

